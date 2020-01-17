Traffic on I-45 North Freeway moving again in Heights after crash

HOUSTON – Traffic on a part of the North Freeway was moving again Friday after a crash near the Heights neighborhood of Houston caused a major backup.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 6 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 45 at North Street.

Houston Transtar cameras at the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles. Cameras also showed traffic was backed up to near Dallas Street. By 7 a.m., traffic appeared to be moving again.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Houston police said one of the drivers was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment.

