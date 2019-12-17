Part of I-10 East Freeway closed after 18-wheeler hits bridge

HOUSTON – A section of Interstate 10 East Freeway was closed Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler hit a bridge in Houston’s Fifth Ward.

The crash was reported about 3:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near Waco Street.

Only a single lane of traffic on the westbound side was moving by 5:30 a.m. Traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway was slowed by onlookers but was moving in the area.

One Westbound lane is E I-10 is open now at Waco @KPRC2 Live at 5:30 pic.twitter.com/3xy4c4gVZa — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) December 17, 2019

Houston police said the big rig hit the bridge causing concrete and debris from the damage to fall onto the freeway. It appears the driver of the truck did not stop after the crash.

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation are conducting an inspection of the bridge before reopening the area to traffic.

