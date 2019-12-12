Houston has some of the most congested roadways in Texas, study shows

HOUSTON – Houston drivers will not be surprised to learn, the Bayou City has some of the most congested roadways in Texas, according to a new study.

Houston freeways took 12 of the top 20 busiest roads.

The West Loop in the Galleria Area remained in the top spot. In 2019, drivers were delayed on the West Loop for 5,091,869 hours costing a total $105,116,332. The study showed 218,652 motorists drive the corridor daily.

Interstate 35 in Austin came in second, followed by the Southwest Freeway, Eastex Freeway and the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas.

The annual study conducted by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute tracks roughly 1,800 sections of roads across the state in urban and suburban areas.

Here is the top 10:

1. W Loop Fwy/IH 610

From Katy Fwy/IH 10/US 90 to Southwest Fwy/US 59 / IH 69.

2. IH 35

From US 290 N/SS 69 to Ben White Blvd/SH 71.

3. Southwest Fwy/IH 69/US 59

From W Loop Fwy/IH 610 to South Fwy/SH 288.

4. Eastex Fwy/IH 69/US 59

From SH 288 to IH 10.

5. Woodall Rodgers Fwy/SS 366

From US 75 to N Beckley Ave.

6. Gulf Fwy/IH 45

From IH 10/US 90 to S Loop E Fwy/IH 610

7. US 75

From Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy/IH 635 to Woodall Rodgers Fwy/SS 366.

8. Stemmons Fwy/IH 35E/US 77

From John W. Carpenter/SH 183 to Tom Landry Fwy/IH 30.

9. Katy Fwy/IH 10/US 90

N Eldridge Pkwy to Sam Houston Tollway W/SL 8

10. IH 35

Ben White Blvd/SH 71 to Slaughter Ln

11. N Loop W Fwy/IH 610

North Fwy/IH 45 to Katy Fwy/IH 10/US 90.

12. North Fwy/IH 45

Sam Houston Tollway N to N Loop Fwy/IH 610.

13. IH 10/US 90

From North Fwy/IH 45 to Eastex Fwy/US 59.

14. Katy Fwy/IH 10/US 90

Sam Houston Tollway W/SL 8 to W Loop N Fwy/IH 610.

15. Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy/IH 635

Stemmons Fwy/IH 35E/US 77 to US 75.

16. North Fwy/IH 35W/US 287

SH 183 to IH 30.

17. North Fwy/IH 45

N Loop Fwy/IH 610 to IH 10/US 90.

18. Katy Fwy/IH 10/US 90

W Loop N Fwy/IH 610 to North Fwy/IH 45.

19. South Fwy/SH 288

From Gulf Fwy/IH 45 to S Loop W Fwy/IH 610.

20. McAllister Fwy/US 281

From Stone Oak Pkwy to Charles W. Anderson Loop N/SL 1604.

For the full list, visit this page.