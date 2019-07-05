12-year-old girl found submerged in water, four others hurt when truck veers off road

Five people were injured in a major car accident in Waller.

WALLER, Texas - Five people were injured in a major car accident in northwest Harris County near Waller.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday on Knebel Road near Stokes Road.

The truck was traveling eastbound on Knebel when the driver blew past a stop sign, went through an intersection and landed in a ditch of the west side of the road, deputies said.

A 12-year-old girl who was in the truck was ejected and was found submerged in water, deputies said. Authorities do not believe she was properly restrained.

Deputies rescued the girl and she was transported by ambulance to a hospital and then was later flown by Life Flight to another hospital.

Four other men between the ages of 18 and 24 who were also in the vehicle were injured in the crash, authorities said.

According to authorities, two of the men also had to be transported via Life Flight. The conditions of the five are unknown.

Authorities believe the driver may have been impaired.

Deputies said all five people were in the same vehicle. The relationship between them is unclear.

