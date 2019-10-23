1 killed in fiery southwest Houston crash

Police look over the charred remains of a car that was involved in a fatal crash in southwest Houston on Oct. 22, 2019.

HOUSTON - One person was killed Tuesday in a fiery crash in southwest Houston.

The crash was reported about 7 p.m. on Hillcroft Avenue near Bellfort Avenue.

According to Houston firefighters, they received a call about a car on fire with people trapped in the vehicle.

Houston police said that one person was found dead in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police said witnesses reported two vehicles may have been chasing or racing each other when one of them lost control and hit a tree.

Police said the second vehicle believed to be involved did not stop at the scene.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.