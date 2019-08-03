2 motorcyclists heading to other motorcyclist's funeral killed in crash

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash in northeast Harris County.

HOUSTON - Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash with a tow truck in northeast Harris County.

Deputies said the crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Saturday on Highway 90 near Sam Houston Parkway.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist and his passenger were traveling east on Highway 90 when the tow truck driver pulled out of a gas station and tried to cut across oncoming traffic.

The motorcyclist couldn’t stop in time and hit the tow truck, authorities said.

Deputies said the driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash, and his passenger was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the pair was on their way to a nearby park to meet other motorcyclists. The group was going to be traveling to the funeral of another motorcyclist who had died recently.

There is no word on the tow truck driver's condition.

