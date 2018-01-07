Robbery victim shot twice, expected to survive, police say

HOUSTON - A robbery victim was shot twice after two men jumped him, Houston police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Long Point Road and Johanna Drive, at the King Edward Apartment complex in northwest Houston, Houston police said.

Police said the victim left his apartment to get a jacket from his car when he was jumped by a Hispanic man and a black man. They held him at gunpoint and demanded his cash, police said.

The victim attempted to run and was shot once in the side and once in the abdomen. The men then rummaged through his pockets and attempted to take anything they could before fleeing the scene, Houston police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police at 713-222-TIPS.

