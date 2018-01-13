2 shot outside of Capone's Oven and Bar, expected to survive

HOUSTON - Two men are expected to survive after being shot early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Richmond Avenue, outside of Capone's Oven and Bar in Houston, police said.

Two men got into an altercation in the parking lot when the shooter pulled out a gun and shot the first victim several times, police said.

In the process of shooting the first victim, the shooter missed and shot another person exiting the bar, police said. That person was an innocent bystander and was not involved in the altercation.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital where they're both expected to survive, police said.

The suspect was driving either a Toyota Corolla or Camry, police tweeted out. There is no physical suspect information as of early Sunday morning, police said.

Shooting Investigation: 2300 Richmond. 2 complainant near Capones bar were shot by suspect in Toyota Corolla or Camry. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 13, 2018

