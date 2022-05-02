Disney Springs introduces ‘Star Wars’ virtual reality experience

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World wants its guests to dive deeper into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Running through July 21, guests visiting Disney Springs can experience the all-new virtual reality experience, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. The limited time offering is taking over the former NBA experience building, which closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[TRENDING: Gas prices jump again in Florida, up $1.40 per gallon from year ago | Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The new experience is being brought to life through Meta Quest, ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio.

When guests put on a headset, their adventure will take place on the outskirts of the Black Spire Outpost, the Star Wars planet of Batuu.

Meta Quest Virtual Reality Experience featuring ILMxLAB's Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge (META)

“In this preview, you’ll get to step into Seezelslak’s cantina, where you encounter Mubo and Seezelslak himself. There you can test your skills with Repulsor Darts and play the chromarimba. For those looking for more adventure, head to the wilds of Batuu, beyond Black Spire Outpost, where you face off against the Guavian Death Gang,” Meta described on its website.

Fans who complete the experience will also receive giveaways and have the ability to purchase a Meta Quest 2 onsite.

For those guests participated in the experience on May 4, they were able to receive an exclusive poster featuring the Guavian Death Gang cell operating on Batuu and their merciless leader, Tara Rashin.

Ad

Meta Quest Virtual Reality Experience featuring ILMxLAB's Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge (META)

Disney said the complimentary experience will be offered daily from noon till 10 p.m.

To experience the new offering guests must speak with a cast member to reserve a time at the location. Guests must be 13 years or older to take part.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.