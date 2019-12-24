Follow Santa through the night with this NORAD tracker map

HOUSTON – Kids eager for the arrival of Santa Claus tonight can follow his journey across the globe using NORAD’s official tracker.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve. Online users can watch ol’ Saint Nick and his sleigh led by reindeer glide over every city as he delivers gifts to all the nice boys and girls.

Keep an eye on Santa Claus this Christmas Eve using NORAD’s official tracker. Apps are available for download on Apple and Android.