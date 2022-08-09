Get more TV with NEXTGEN TV -- now on KPRC 2 in Houston

The future of television has arrived. NEXTGEN TV is a free, over-the-air service now available to viewers in Houston! Unleash all the interactive, built-in features that make your favorite over-the-air shows on KPRC 2 even more entertaining. All you need is a NEXTGEN TV and an HD antenna -- add internet and you can merge broadcast TV content with broadband sources like live sports, events, news and more.

Movie theater-quality audio & video

4K HDR ultra-high-definition video and movie theater-quality audio ensures every pixel is perfect and every line of dialogue is heard clearly.

Interactive & personalized

From enhanced content and personalized recommendations to an advanced TV guide, you can engage and interact with your entertainment your way.

Upgradable technology

A NEXTGEN-enabled TV has built-in technology that adapts as new features become available, so your TV will keep improving over time.

Choose a device from top tech brands

LG, Samsung and Sony already offer 70+ models -- and more manufacturers are adding NEXTGEN every day. Look for the NEXTGEN TV logo on the box and at retail

Shop for devices

Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes available in markets.

What is NEXTGEN TV?

NEXTGEN TV (sometimes called ATSC 3.0) is the third generation of digital TV technology, and a giant technological step forward for TV viewers. It delivers stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that’ll make you feel like you’re really there. And it’s built with the Dolby Audio System for NEXTGEN TV, which intelligently enhances dialogue, maintains consistent volume as you change the channel and literally moves around you as you watch TV.

When connected to the internet, NEXTGEN TV can merge broadcast TV with content from broadband sources. That means NEXTGEN TV will be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more -- in real time. And with NEXTGEN TV, the TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow.

See more answers to frequently asked questions, such as where to get NEXTGEN TV and whether you’ll need an antenna or internet access, on the NEXTGEN TV website.