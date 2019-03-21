Request a tour of KPRC2 studios

Houston – Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes at KPRC2? Station Tours give viewers, ages 10 years and up, the opportunity to take a first-hand look at what goes into putting a live newscast on the air.

The following restrictions apply:

Tour Times: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

2020 Tour Dates: Jan. 5 -- March 4; April 1 -- May 27; Aug. 5 -- Nov. 18; Dec. 2 -- 16

( NO TOURS : Jan 1; March 11; March 18: March 25; May 28 -- Aug. 4; Nov. 25; Dec. 17 – 31)

Age minimum: 10 years old and over

Group Limit: 20 people maximum, 10 people minimum per tour group

A KPRC2 representative will contact you once your tour request has been confirmed.