What does trade for Roberto Osuna mean for Astros?

Roberto Osuna #54 of the Toronto Blue Jays acknowledges a defensive play by Josh Donaldson in the ninth inning to end the game against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on July 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

HOUSTON - Former Astros pitcher Ken Giles went from being the team's closer to being demoted to the minor leagues to being traded to the Blue Jays all in just about a month.

What trade did the Astros make?

The Astros traded the embattled pitcher who made headlines for punching himself in the face for Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna.

What baggage does Osuna bring to Houston?

KPRC reviewed legal documents that show Osuna is accused of assaulting a woman in Canada in a May 8 incident.

What did Major League Baseball do about the accusations?

After an investigation, it issued a 75-game suspension, which Osuna accepted. He has also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

What are the Astros saying about the charge?

General Manager Jeff Luhnow said they did their due diligence and spoke to many people who know Osuna. He feels they have the kind of community to help Osuna. Luhnow feels Osuna is a major talent and deserving of a second chance.

How do Astros fans feel about Osuna becoming a ‘Stro?

There has been a wave of criticism from fans on social media.

Maria Cruz wrote, “Truely disappointed..Good riddance Giles..bad attitude but This Guy..WOW..not a classy move Stros..”

Jonathan Basden wrote, “We get a great closer but now have a stain on the team. Not sure how I feel about this.”

What’s next for Osuna?

Osuna is due back in court Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Toronto.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.