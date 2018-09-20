Watson expects another improved performance against Giants

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will go as far as second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson can take them. The 2018 season for Houston isn't quite that simple, but it's not far off, as is the case for most teams when it comes to quarterback play.

Watson followed a very uneven performance in the opener at New England, with a much sharper one this past week on the road at the Titans. Still, both performances resulted in losses and the Texans offense only produced 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Also each game was marked with an interception that appeared eerily similar with Watson taking a 'shot play' on a deep throw into the end zone with a pair of defenders there with his intended target to stop him.

“I don’t have no regret from throwing those," Watson said.

"You live and you learn, shot plays, throwing it to my guy, try to give him a chance. The other team made plays. They get paid just like we do, they’re professional athletes, so we’ll continue to do what we do and whatever OB (Bill O’Brien) asks me to do.”

Each came on a second down there from their opponent's side of the field.

"He doesn’t make too many mistakes. Mistakes are made, really, on every play," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said.

"You’re striving for perfection on every single play. It’s almost impossible to get that, but based on his experience, he (Watson)’s a rookie."

Sunday's game against the New York Giants will be the Texans home opener, but also just the 10th game of Watson's career.

"He’s been here for a year and all of those things, but he hasn’t played 16 games yet," O'Brien said.

"There’s a lot of things that you learn from experience and that’s how you get better. There’s no substitute for that. With that being said, I think he’s really improved from Week 1 to Week 2 and I know he’s going to work hard to keep getting better every day.”

“I don’t feel like a rookie, but even guys (like) Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, they’ll tell you the same thing with this position in this league, you always learn. Every week is a learning process," Watson said.

"You’re never comfortable, you’re never where you want to be. So, every week is a learning process and I’m seeing something different, seeing something new, trying to adjust and trying to get better and try to keep it on my mind for the next time I see it and try to improve from it.”

