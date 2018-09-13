Texans expect Fuller back for Titans game

HOUSTON - After not getting a single snap in the preseason and missing the regular season opener, wide receiver Will Fuller appears ready to make his season debut on the road at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

After being held out of the early portion of the preseason as a precaution, Fuller was sidelined with a hamstring injury the last several weeks, but has practiced on Wednesday and Thursday and says he's recovered from the injury and ready to play ball.

“It feels good to be back out there with the guys," Fuller said on Thursday. "I feel like I’ve been away forever, so just getting back out there practicing with the guys feels good.

“The hamstring is always tricky because you don’t want to rush it back. I feel real confident now. Like I said, I’m glad to be back.”

His teammates and coaches know his speed and presence on the field can change how teams defend the Texans offense.

“He adds speed. He can open up the field, help me get open, keep guys focused off of myself, Lamar Miller, Deshaun (Watson), he can spread the field," wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said.

“Will’s a good route runner, smart player, good speed, does a lot for our offense,” Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said.

“It means a lot (to have him out there). Any time you have a guy that can run like that, it helps your offense.”

Knowing his teammates feel he's a difference-maker is something Fuller relishes.

“It feels good, but I wish I was out here the whole time so we can get that connection going in week one," Fuller said. "But, it feels good just to get back out there with the guys."

Last season in just 4 games with Watson, Fuller was targeted 22 times and among his 13 receptions, 11 went for first downs, seven went for touchdowns.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.