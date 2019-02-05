Three former Texans on new coaching and operations staff

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced their new coaching and football operations staff for the 2019 season, including officially promoting Tim Kelly as their new offensive coordinator and adding former Texans linebacker Brian Cushing to the strength and conditioning staff.

Two other former Texans are now part of the coaching staff with former quarterback T.J. Yates added as an offensive assistant and former lineback Akeem Dent added as an offensive assistant.

Cushing played his entire nine season NFL career with the Texans from 2009-2017.

Kelly moves from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator. He's been on the Texans offensive staff under head coach Bill O'Brien for each of O'Brien's five seasons with the Texans. Will Lawing was promoted from offensive assistant to tight ends coach.

The new quarterbacks coach is Carl Smith, who spent the last eight seasons with the Seahawks, seven as the quarterbacks coach and last season as assistant head coach.

Mike Eubanks is the new strength and conditioning coach, he joined the team last season as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Doug West moves from director of football operations to assistant to the head coach and Clay Hampton was hired as new director of football operations.

Wes Welker, who spent two season on the coaching staff as an assistant wide receivers coach, is no longer on the staff.

Offensive Staff

Tim Kelly, Offensive Coordinator

John Aylward, Offensive Assistant

Danny Barrett, Running Backs

Mike Devlin, Offensive Line

Will Lawing, Tight Ends

John Perry, Wide Receivers

Carl Smith, Quarterbacks

T.J. Yates, Offensive Assistant



Defensive Staff

Romeo Crennel, Assistant Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator

Akeem Dent, Defensive Assistant

Bobby King, Inside Linebackers

D'Anton Lynn, Assistant Secondary

Anthony Midget, Secondary

Matt O’Donnell, Defensive Assistant

John Pagano, Senior Defensive Assistant / Outside Linebackers

Anthony Weaver, Defensive Line



Special Teams, Sports Performance and Football Operations Staff

Brad Seely, Special Teams Coordinator

Tracy Smith, Assistant Special Teams Coordinator

Mike Eubanks, Head Strength & Conditioning

Brian Cushing, Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Joe Distor,Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Jason George, Assistant Strength & Conditioning / Sports Science Coordinator

Billy Voltaire, Assistant Strength & Conditioning / Performance Therapist

Clay Hampton, Director of Football Operations

Doug West, Assistant to the Head Coach



