Rockets host Jazz Sunday in Game 1

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets will host the Utah Jazz Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup in the NBA playoffs.
The top-seeded Rockets took care of the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round, while the No. 5 seeded Jazz eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder in six games.
More Headlines
The Rockets swept the Jazz 4-0 during the regular season.
Tipoff is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Toyota Center.
Follow the game on social media in the chat window below:
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.