Rockets host Jazz Sunday in Game 1

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets defends against Dante Exum #11 of the Utah Jazz during their game at the Toyota Center on April 15, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets will host the Utah Jazz Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup in the NBA playoffs.

The top-seeded Rockets took care of the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round, while the No. 5 seeded Jazz eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder in six games.

The Rockets swept the Jazz 4-0 during the regular season.

Tipoff is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Toyota Center.

