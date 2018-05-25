Rockets to host Game 6 viewing party at Toyota Center

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets will host a Game 6 viewing party Saturday at the Toyota Center.

The doors will open for fans at 7 p.m. ahead of the game against the Golden State Warriors, which begins at 8 p.m.

The party will feature Clutch the Bear, Rockets Power Dancers, Launch Crew and DJ TGray, plus prizes and giveaways.

Admission is $10, with all proceeds going to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund. Parking in the Tundra Garage is free.

