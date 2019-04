Head coach Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets looks on during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Rockets defeated the Suns 118-110.

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni has been hospitalized since Firday with an intestinal virus.

D'Antoni hasn't coached the team's last two games.

D'Antoni is expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

The Rockets have won six straight games, including the last two without D'Antoni.

The Rockets play their final game of the regular season in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

NBA playoffs begin this weekend.

