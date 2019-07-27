Patriots Caserio Q & A about Texans GM job

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans had a very public, but very messy pursuit of Patriots Director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

Ultimately it was also a fruitless pursuit, since the two sides never even sat down to speak. The Texans were threatened with tampering charges by the Patriots, only to then drop their pursuit of Caserio altogether.

Houston is left with a multi-tiered group of decision-makers that will act together as a general manager.

On Saturday on day three of training camp for the Patriots, Caserio took questions from the New England media about the offseason pursuit by the Texans.

Q: How do you feel about how the situation with the Houston Texans unfolded with their pursuit of you as General Manager?

Caserio: Yeah, look, I'd say I'm pretty honored and privileged to be in the position I'm in, to work for this organization. It's a great organization with a lot of great people. I'm thankful for the opportunity that I have each day to come to work and come into this building. We've got a lot of great people. I'm fortunate and honored to work with Bill [Belichick] on a day-to-day basis and a lot of other people in this organization. My job is really just to serve the people that are in this building and we've got a lot of great people. My focus is in trying to do the best that I can every day and be the best version of myself for this team and this organization and that's what the focus is.

Q: I believe it's now twice that the team has blocked you form interviewing for this job. Does that make it hard for you to put aside feelings and do your job to the best of your ability here?

Caserio: I love being here, and right now we're focused on trying to get the team ready for this season. I'm happy to be here and I love what I do on a day-to-day basis.

Q: How disappointed were you to not have the opportunity

to at least sit down with the Texans?

Caserio: Yeah, right now Tom [Curran], my focus is on this football team and that's where it's always going to be.

Q: In our coverage of the team, being able to have clarity on our end and being able to understand the dynamics of that situation is important and surely you understand why that topic is still important to the landscape for us in the media?

Caserio: Sure. Look, I'm in a great position. I've got a great opportunity each day to come in here and serve this team and this organization and I enjoy doing that and that's what I'm excited to do. I'm going to continue to do that to the best of my ability.

Q: Perhaps down the line when your contract is up here, would

being a G.M. with sole decision-making responsibilities

be something you'd be interested in.

Caserio: I would say, I mean, I'm not really focused on the hypotheticals. I'm focused on today, and honestly I'm focused on trying to be the best version of myself each and every day. Honestly, it's more important for me – I mean, you guys see me after practice – to try and be the best husband, the best father to my kids. I get more joy out of that than anything else. Ultimately, that's going to matter more than anything else. I'm blessed to be here. I enjoy every day. Each day is a new opportunity to try and improve and get better, and that's what I'm focused on trying to do.

