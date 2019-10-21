Oklahoma, Baylor sit at the top in Big 12 Power Rankings

We are now more than halfway through the 2019 college football season and Week 7 brought us another week of some down-to-the-wire Big 12 games that didn't fail to disappoint. Kansas had a strong performance on the road, but it wasn't enough to take down the Longhorns. Jalen Hurts led Oklahoma to yet another win, and the 7-0 Baylor Bears are one of the small handful of teams remaining undefeated teams in the country.

After another wild weekend, let's take a look at how the conference stacks up in this week's Big 12 Power Rankings.

1. Oklahoma (7-0, #5)

Yet another week into the Season and Oklahoma is still looking down at the rest of the conference. The Sooners had no problem handling West Virginia, as the guys in red handed the Mountaineers a 52-14 loss. It seems as if no defense is able to fully prepare themselves for what Jalen Hurts has turned this offense into. Oklahoma has outscored their last three opponents 131-61 (KU, TEX, WVU) and their defense has given opposing offenses trouble all year. The Sooners are likely to be one of the two teams in Dallas for this years' Big 12 championship, but who will line up across the field from them? Right now, the new No. 2 in this week's power rankings are fighting hard for that spot.

Next Week: @ Kansas State

2. Baylor (7-0, #14)

Right now, the 7-0 Baylor Bears are right up alongside Oklahoma at the top of the conference. Probably one of the least talked about undefeated teams marched into Stillwater, Oklahoma this week and handed the Cowboys a home loss. This Baylor team has proven yet again that they are for real, as they passed the test of defeating a tough offense, in Big 12 opponent Oklahoma State, on the road. Next week, the Bears will have their first week off of the year, but it seems as if even a full week off won't be able to cool off this undefeated team.

Next Week: Bye

3. Texas (5-2, #15)

They got the win, it wasn't pretty. Barely escaping a home loss to Kansas is not a good look for a team that started the year with college football playoff hopes. Their opponents will only get stronger as the season moves on. Credit to Kansas-they answered back nearly every time Texas scored. Fortunately for the ‘Horns, they were able to hold on for a win thanks to a game-winning field goal by Cameron Dicker. Texas did a solid job of fighting for all 60 minutes, but a Kansas team that has struggled offensively seemed to have no problem moving the ball for most of the game. Texas has opened next week's game against TCU as a 2.5-point underdog, a sign that even the oddsmakers have become aware of how fragile this Texas defense can be.

Next Week: @ TCU

4. Iowa State (5-2, #23)

Running back Breece Hall had another day to remember, as his 256 yards from scrimmage in a win over Texas Tech last weekend was the 4th most by an FBS player so far this season. Quarterback Brock Purdy completed nearly 72% of his passes, throwing for 378 yards and 3 touchdowns in their win over the Red Raiders. In addition to an Iowa State defense that has been a pleasant surprise for the team this year, the two-headed monster of Hall and Purdy will keep this team in Big 12 contention if they continue playing with the same consistency. The Cyclones are now 3-1 in the Big 12 and have won their last three games.

Next Week: vs Oklahoma State

5. Kansas State (4-2)

The Horned Frogs came to town, TCU quarterback Max Duggan had one of the best QB runs you will ever see, but it was not enough to take down the Kansas State Wildcats who are now 4-2. Kansas State has been inconsistent to say the least. They started the season off looking like they might have gotten over the hump and would make some noise this year, but this team has struggled to string together wins all season. I don't see that changing in next week's matchup with Oklahoma

Next Week: vs. Oklahoma

Rounding out the Rest

6. Oklahoma State (4-3)

Next Week: @ Iowa State

7. TCU (3-3)

Next Week: vs. Texas

8. Texas Tech (3-4)

Next Week: @ Kansas

9. Kansas (2-5)

Next Week: vs. Texas Tech

10. West Virginia (3-4)

Next Week: Bye

Texas is very lucky their playoff hopes didn't come into an end on Saturday, but the team stayed tough until the final minute and sent the Austin faithful home happy. Baylor's ability to go on the road and take a game away from Oklahoma State while Texas struggled at home at home allowed the Bears to jump Texas in this week's rankings. The two in-state opponents have yet to square off this season, but we should be in for a good one when the Horns travel to Waco in a month. As we move closer to bowl season and the playoffs, each team will have to bring out their best each week to stay in contention. Week 8 should be another good one.



