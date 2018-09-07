Series preview: October in Fenway air as Astros visit Red Sox

BOSTON - Two of the top teams in the majors meet at Fenway Park when Gerrit Cole and the Astros take on David Price and the Red Sox in the opener of a three-game set between AL division leaders.

Who could forget that Houston beat Boston in the playoffs last year on the way to winning the World Series?

Price bruised his left wrist when it was hit by a line drive in his last start Aug. 29 against Miami.

The streaking Astros have won five straight behind slugger Alex Bregman, who has reached base safely in 33 consecutive games.

Bregman, with four homers in his last five games, batted .486 with seven doubles, five homers and 17 RBIs on the 10-game homestand Houston just completed. He has an extra-base hit and an RBI in five straight games, the longest such streak for an Astros hitter since 2006.

Probable pitchers:

Friday: Gerrit Cole (13-5, 2.86 ERA) vs. David Price (14-6, 3.60 ERA)

Saturday: Charlie Morton (13-3, 3.14 ERA) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (12-3, 3.34 ERA)

Sunday: Dallas Keuchel (11-10, 3.46 ERA) vs. Rick Porcello (16-7, 4.20 ERA)

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.