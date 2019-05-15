North Shore players, coach remember 'epic' Hail Mary that sealed state title

HOUSTON - It's a play that will go down in UIL High School football history: The Hail Mary that sealed a state championship for North Shore.

“It was an incredible finish," said North Shore head coach Jon Kay. "It was epic. When it comes to getting to work, the grind that goes with it? If you put in the time, your dreams can come true.”

Quarterback Dematrius Davis was asked about that Hail Mary he’s seen often.

“I’ve seen it 100 times, I’m not going to lie," Davis said.

Nearly five months have passed since the dramatic finish at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. While they have turned the page from that magical moment, it is a play they will be talking about the rest of their lives.

“I’ll make sure to tell my children and cousins,” Davis said. “Some don’t know about it yet.”

The Mustangs now are on the back end of their spring football camp already looking ahead to the 2019 season, when they are set to open the year against the Katy Tigers.

“I don’t really think about Katy yet. I feel like a good way to start the year is knowing the young ones are ready,” said running back Zach Evans. “We’ll have to be ready on Friday nights.”

“You play in Class 6A in Region Three, you better turn the page quickly or you will have to relive that for years to come,” Kay said.

