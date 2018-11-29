North Shore and Katy set for mega matchup at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON - As the third round of the high school football playoffs get underway, one matchup looms large in the Lone Star State: Friday night's rematch between perennial powers North Shore and Katy at NRG Stadium.

The unbeaten Mustangs (12-0) handed Katy its lone loss of 2018, beating the Tigers 35-21 in the season opener at Legacy Stadium.

Since then though, both teams have rolled through 6A, and are ranked about the best in the entire state.

Katy has won 11 straight, including dominant playoff performances over Jersey Village (58-14) and Fort Bend Travis (52-7), while North Shore has been a juggernaut all year long, outscoring opponents by an average of 56-8 per contest.

They'll meet again Friday at 7:00pm at NRG Stadium for the right to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Katy toppled the Mustangs in the playoffs last season, 31-3, in a state quarterfinal contest, before falling to Lake Travis in the state semifinals.

