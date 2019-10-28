WATCH: Deshaun Watson got kicked in the eye and still threw a game-winning touchdown

The Houston Texans had a bittersweet Sunday after they won 27-24 against the Oakland Raiders but also saw defensive end J.J. Watt suffer a season-ending injury and get taken out of the game.
QB Deshaun Watson played an incredible game throwing three touchdown passes and leading the team to its comeback win. In the fourth quarter, the Texans were down 20-24 when Watson masterfully threw the game-winning touchdown.
But when the video of the touchdown was replayed and slowed down, you realize he was kicked in the eye a split-second before he threw a perfectly placed touchdown pass.
As Watson spun out of his first defender, Raiders' defensive end Arden Key's cleat went right through his facemask, clipping him in the eye. Watson can be seen touching his helmet to readjust it and throw the ball to Fells to score.
