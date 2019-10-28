Texans

WATCH: Deshaun Watson got kicked in the eye and still threw a game-winning touchdown

By Tulsi Kamath - Digital Content Producer
Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans is tended to by the medical staff after an eye injury in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim…

The Houston Texans had a bittersweet Sunday after they won 27-24 against the Oakland Raiders but also saw defensive end J.J. Watt suffer a season-ending injury and get taken out of the game. 

QB Deshaun Watson played an incredible game throwing three touchdown passes and leading the team to its comeback win. In the fourth quarter, the Texans were down 20-24 when Watson masterfully threw the game-winning touchdown. 

But when the video of the touchdown was replayed and slowed down, you realize he was kicked in the eye a split-second before he threw a perfectly placed touchdown pass. 

As Watson spun out of his first defender, Raiders' defensive end Arden Key's cleat went right through his facemask, clipping him in the eye. Watson can be seen touching his helmet to readjust it and throw the ball to Fells to score. 

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans is tended to by training staff in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

