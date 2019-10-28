J.J. Watt says he's 'gutted' after suffering season-ending injury

HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt says he's "absolutely gutted" to have suffered a season-ending injury in the team's 27-24 win against the Raiders.

Watt left the game in the first half after suffering an injury that appeared to be to his left shoulder/chest area. Initially the team reported he questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

When the second half began, the team officially said he would not return to the game.

Following the game, head coach Bill O'Brien said, "We took him to the hospital right away for an MRI and I'm sure I'll hear something tonight and update you tomorrow."

Minutes later, Watt posted on social media that he was out for the rest of the season.

"This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal," Watt wrote. "Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all the thoughts $ well-wishes."

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

Watt played all 16 games last season, but missed 13 games in 2016 and 11 games in 2017 with back and leg injuries respectively. He had season-ending back surgery after just three games in 2016 and in 2017 he fractured his leg in the fifth game of the season.

In his return to the field in 2018, he had 16 sacks and was named first team all-pro for the fifth time in his career.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.