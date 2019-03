Wide receiver Andre Johnson warms up before a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 23, 2014 in Denver, Colorado.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are bringing back a legend.

Andre Johnson is joining the coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Johnson will be a special adviser to head coach Bill O'Brien and general manager Brian Gaine.

He will help coach and scout, among other duties.

Johnson played 12 seasons for the Texans. He was drafted by Houston with the third overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft.

