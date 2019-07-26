Q&A: How does Will Fuller V feel as Texans training camp gets started?

KPRC2

HOUSTON - The Texans have completed two days of training camp and there is definitely a buzz on the field, especially on the offensive side.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has DeAndre Hopkins, but Hopkins' supporting cast is also healthy again.

Watson will count heavily on KeKe Coutee, who dealt with hamstring injuries last year and was out much of the season. The same goes for Will Fuller, who tore his ACL.

After a demanding nine-month rehab that tested Fuller, he is back and feeling confident that he again can be Watson's top downfield target with the speed he brings.

Here is the best of Will Fuller from his media session on Friday after practice:

How did it feel to be back out there?

“It feels good to be back out there, running routes and dealing with the guys again on the field, communicating, the whole thing. It feels good to be back.”

Are you ahead of schedule from what you were told after your injury?

“No, I believe they said six to nine months. I was right at nine months.”

Do you feel like you’ll play in the first game?

“That’s the goal for me.”

Can you describe the work you put in to get back on the field?

“In the beginning, it was really tough. But just being with Roland (Ramirez) and Kap (Geoff Kaplan) and those guys, they did a good job. Early in the process, it was every day except Sunday, so I was up there every day. Then, as I started feeling a little better, it was just Monday through Friday. So, just being up there, putting in consistent work, got me feeling good now.”

What kept you going during that rehab?

“I mean, I’m only in year four, so I want to play a long time. I’m just trying to get back to my normal self.”

How does it feel to have all the guys back on the field together?

“It always feels good going out there, lining up there with Hop, (DeAndre Hopkins), KeKe (Coutee) and everybody, Vyncint (Smith). They all did a great job in the spring when we weren’t out there. For me, it feels great to be back. I don’t care who’s in there. I just love playing right now.”

Do you feel like you’re just as fast after the injury?

“Yeah. I’ve still got some progress to make, but I feel real good.”

As a deep threat, do you notice the defense playing you any different?

“Our defense does a good job mixing it up. They’ve got to get work, whatever they’re doing on a day.”

What about in games?

“Same thing. Whatever their scheme is, whatever their team’s scheme is, I’m sure some DBs may play off. I don’t know. Whatever their scheme is.”

How confident are you that you can get behind people?

“I’m always confident in that. I’m just going to continue to work on my craft and continue to get better.”

How do you feel about the progress you’ve made as a complete receiver over your career?

“I feel good. I feel like I always was able to run shorter routes and things of that nature. But whatever coach asks me to do, I’m going to do it.”

Who did you lean on during this offseason rehab?

“All the guys, especially the guys who had ACL (injuries). Deshaun (Watson) had an ACL injury. Aaron Colvin, I talked to him a lot. Jaelen Strong was here a couple of years ago. I talked to him. J.J. (Watt) was doing rehab with me a lot. All the guys that were rehabbing and all the guys that had ACLs before.”

Fuller and the Texans resume camp on Saturday morning. The first camp open to fans with tickets is Aug. 1.

