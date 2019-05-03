Hot dog! These are the new above-the-rim Rockets concession offerings

HOUSTON - The Toyota Center is switching things up for the Rockets' playoff series with the Warriors.

Just as the matchup brings more intensity on the court, things are also heating up at the concession stands around the arena.

New food items will be featured at the concession stands.

"This is playoff time. We need to provide something really exciting for our guests," Executive Chef Eduardo Romero said.

Here's a list of the tasty new additions to the Toyota Center menu and where you can find them throughout the concourse:

The Versus Dogs are available at HTX Cart, Section 115 and cost $18: Houston Jalapeno Popper Dog - Jalapeno queso blanco, spicy taco meat and Elote con queso vs. Cali Crab-Avocado Dog - Jalapeno queso blanco, heirloom tomato-avocado and crab pico with Fresno pepper aioli.

KPRC2

Texas Tots are available at Section 102 and cost $15. They are loaded with queso, chopped barbecue brisket and cheddar cheese topped with green onions.

The Foot Long Mac and Cheese Dog is available at Space City Dogs, Section 114 and cost $13. It's a foot-long hot dog loaded with creamy mac and cheese and chopped bacon.

The Grilled Cheese Sandwich and Smoked Brisket is available at the Texas Cheesesteak Stand and costs $14. It's sourdough bread, Swiss, Fontina, cheddar and provolone cheeses with chopped smoked brisket and spicy barbecue sauce and is served with chips.

