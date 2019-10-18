Yankees fan reportedly ejected after taunting Zack Greinke about social anxiety disorder, depression

Zack Greinke #21 receives a mound visit from Robinson Chirinos #28 of the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 12, 2019 in…

HOUSTON - At least one Yankees fan was reportedly ejected from the stadium Thursday night by New York police after taunts about Zack Greinke's social anxiety disorder reached the Astros starting pitcher during his warmup.

NJ.com reported insults ranging from talk about 35-year-old's disorder and depression to words about his mother "rained down" on the pitcher while reporters watched for about 20 minutes.

Police were stationed near the bullpen ahead of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series and eventually one man was escorted out of the stadium after repeated warnings on stadium screens.

The ejection came after Astros manager A.J. Hinch and outfielder Josh Reddick complained about trash – including bottles – landed on the field during Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, creating a scary situation. Baseballs not involved in gameplay were also hurled across the field, Reddick said.

Thursday night Reddick, who thanked Yankees fans for not throwing trash onto the field, was shocked by the reported behavior toward Greinke, telling reporters, "(Yankees fans) are hectic. They definitely are harsh here in this ballpark. They support their team as loud as they can. They're going to show up."

