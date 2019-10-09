Astros

These 10 reactions are how we all felt as the Astros fell to the Rays in Game 4

By Samara Perez - Contributor
2019 Getty Images

Fans cheer on Alex Bregman against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on April 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Houston Astros fans were feeling all sorts of ways — mostly loosing their minds — watching the team fall against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

We went to social media in search of the best fan reactions to the team's slump Tuesday night.

Here's what we found on Twitter:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.