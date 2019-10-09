These 10 reactions are how we all felt as the Astros fell to the Rays in Game 4

Fans cheer on Alex Bregman against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on April 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Houston Astros fans were feeling all sorts of ways — mostly loosing their minds — watching the team fall against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

We went to social media in search of the best fan reactions to the team's slump Tuesday night.

Here's what we found on Twitter:

Astros game 4 got me like pic.twitter.com/lWbVClBwfb — Michael (@m_nexus_) October 9, 2019

Me after sitting through this Astros game pic.twitter.com/gcIFipmEph — Rob 🚀 (107-55) (3-2) (@Hou5ton4L) October 9, 2019

Astros scored a run. pic.twitter.com/OzAWnfhvNx — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 9, 2019

Me right now because my Astros got my hopes up at the end jus to lose again 😭 pic.twitter.com/wpCx0w6URC — LIL UZI SQUIRT (@Fonzo_Ball) October 9, 2019

The Astros after blowing a 2-0 series lead to the Rays pic.twitter.com/kU3Il4VJiP — MLB Satan (@MlbSatan3) October 9, 2019

Mom can you come pick me up, they're making fun of me because the Astros lost. — LIL UZI SQUIRT (@Fonzo_Ball) October 9, 2019

Astros Twitter when the Dodgers were forced to a game 5 vs Astros Twitter when they were forced to a game 5: pic.twitter.com/ZhmiQu9WGH — Ward Henneker (@Bama6895) October 9, 2019

