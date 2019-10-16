Postponed! ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees delayed due to weather

The American League Championship Series Game 4 between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees has been postponed due to "inclement conditions in the New York City area," according to a release from Major League Baseball.

The delay comes as the National Weather Service and Weather Channel both project 100% chance of rain in New York City for Wednesday evening when the game was originally scheduled, according to MLB.

Here's what the schedule looks like now:

Game 4: Thursday 7:08 p.m. (in NYC)

Game 5: Friday 6:08 p.m. (in NYC)

Game 6: Saturday 7:08 p.m (in Houston)

Game 7: Sunday 6:38 p.m. (in Houston)

Games 6 and 7 will only be played if required. The delay of Game 4 will push Game 5 to Friday, making the clubs miss a travel day if they have to come to Houston.

Astros' Manager, AJ Hinch announced his two starters for Game 4 and 5 will be Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander respectively.

