Nationals fan double-fisting beers takes Astros HR ball to the chest and says he didn't feel a thing

HOUSTON - A Nats fan, with a beer in each hand, accepted a blow in the chest when Astros player Yordan Alvarez's homerun went flying intp left field during Game 5 of the World Series, and he says he didn't feel a thing.
There's only one thing that could have hurt Nationals fan Jeff Adams, and it wasn't a being struck by a baseball but it might have been having to repurchase not one, but two overpriced beers.
"It hit me in the chest but it was from the other [Astros] team, so I didn't feel anything," Adams said.
According to spectators, Adams was close to receiving another ball to that chest that night when Juan Soto's solo shot was aimed for left field.
