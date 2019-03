The clock tower at Minute Maid Park in Houston is seen in this Oct. 26, 2017, image.

HOUSTON - Minute Maid Park has banned backpacks inside its gates, officials with the park said.

An exception, however, may be made for diaper bags, Astros Buddies, single-compartment drawstring bags and other bags used for medical reasons. Bags also larger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches are not permitted.

To see more information about security, as well as what items are banned, visit the park's website.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.