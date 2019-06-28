League-high 3 Astros selected as All-Star Game starters

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Three Astros were elected as starters in the upcoming Major League Baseball Game in Cleveland.

Alex Bregman, at third base, and George Springer and Michael Brantley, in the outfield, were all selected as starters by the fans in the first year of the new voting format.

Seven 'Stros made it to the final round of voting, which started Wednesday and ended Thursday.

Robinson Chirinos, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick were also on the final ballots.

The three Astros starters are the most for any team in the league.

Also of note, former Astros outfielder Hunter Pence, who is now with the Texas Rangers, was named a starter as the designated hitter.

Here's a look at the AL starters:

Catcher -- Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

First baseman -- Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

Second baseman -- DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Shortstop -- Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

Third baseman -- Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Designated hitter -- Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

Outfield -- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield -- George Springer, Houston Astros

Outfield -- Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Here are the National League starters:

Catcher -- Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First baseman -- Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second baseman -- Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop -- Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third baseman -- Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Outfield -- Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Outfield -- Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield -- Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

