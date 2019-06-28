League-high 3 Astros selected as All-Star Game starters

HOUSTON - Three Astros were elected as starters in the upcoming Major League Baseball Game in Cleveland.
Alex Bregman, at third base, and George Springer and Michael Brantley, in the outfield, were all selected as starters by the fans in the first year of the new voting format.
Seven 'Stros made it to the final round of voting, which started Wednesday and ended Thursday.
Robinson Chirinos, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick were also on the final ballots.
The three Astros starters are the most for any team in the league.
Also of note, former Astros outfielder Hunter Pence, who is now with the Texas Rangers, was named a starter as the designated hitter.
Here's a look at the AL starters:
- Catcher -- Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
- First baseman -- Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians
- Second baseman -- DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
- Shortstop -- Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins
- Third baseman -- Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
- Designated hitter -- Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers
- Outfield -- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- Outfield -- George Springer, Houston Astros
- Outfield -- Michael Brantley, Houston Astros
Here are the National League starters:
- Catcher -- Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
- First baseman -- Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
- Second baseman -- Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Shortstop -- Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
- Third baseman -- Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
- Outfield -- Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
- Outfield -- Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Outfield -- Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
