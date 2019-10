Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez and the Dior handbag.

HOUSTON - Houston Astros superstar Carlos Correa is showing his love while facing the Yankees in New York.

Correa purchased a Dior calfskin bag, which retails for $3,500, for his fiancee Daniella Rodriguez.

She thanked Correa for the luxury gift in an Instagram story, saying, "Feels like Christmas. Thank you SO much babe."

Daniella Rodriguez/Instagram

Correa and Rodriguez got engaged the night the Astros won the World Series in Los Angeles in 2017.

