Fans meet Astros stars at sold out FanFest event

HOUSTON - Astros FanFest is always an exciting event for the team's faithful, but there was an extra special edition of the event Saturday as fans got to meet the Astros stars after their first World Series title.

Excitement was high for the kickoff of the 2018 Astros season.

Fans at Minute Maid Park had the opportunity to run around and touch the bases or even slide into home plate. At FanFest, fans could feel like a World Series winning Astro or meet one in person.

PHOTOS: Astros FanFest weekend in Houston

"I've just been walking around, meeting the players, taking pictures," Astros fan Mia Litofsky said. "I've met Marwin Gonzales, Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander. It was really awesome."

For other families, the best part of the day was the one-on-one time with World Series winners as they autographed mementos.

"I just got signed by Verlander, and I already got signed by Reddick too," Astros fan Nathan Cox said.

The chance for players and fans to connect was heartwarming. Meeting the players fueled young fans' dreams to maybe one day become a champion.

A lot of people walked away Saturday having met their favorite players and with souvenirs that will last a lifetime.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.