Famous faces cheering on the Astros at Game 1 of the MLB World Series

HOUSTON - Thousands of people swarmed Minute Maid Park Tuesday night for a chance to see the Astros play Game 1 of the MLB World Series against the Nationals.
Among those were some big names, including JJ Watt, former Astros hitter Evan Gattis and former Pussycat Doll singer Nicole Sherzinger.
Here are some of the other famous faces seen at Tuesday night's game:
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson posted video of himself at the game on his Instagram story.
Gattis showed up to support his former teammates at Game 1.
Former player Brian McCann also cheered on the team at Game 1.
Sherzinger sang the national anthem at Game 1.
Watt was invited to call "Play Ball" at Game 1. He brought his fiance and Houston Dash star, Kealia Ohai, along to help cheer on the team.
