Astros shrouded in controversy over SI article ahead of World Series Game 1

HOUSTON - The Astros are in the spotlight for the clinching the World Series, but amid all the celebration, there is also some controversy.

A Sports Illustrated article published Monday claimed that while the Astros were celebrating their Game 6 win, assistant General Manager Brandon Taubman had an "offensive and frightening" outburst.

During the celebration, Taubman "turned to a group of three female reporters, including one wearing a purple domestic-violence awareness bracelet, and yelled, half a dozen times, "Thank God we got (Roberto) Osuna! I'm so f------ glad we got Osuna," according to the SI article.

Tuabman's comments were shrouded in controversy because in May 2018 the Astros pitcher was charged in connection with the assault of the mother of his child, but the charges were withdrawn two months later after Osuna was acquired by the Astros.

Multiple media people who were in the room have weighed in on the situation.

Hannah Keyser with Yahoo Sports retweeted the SI article's author and said, "Can confirm."

Houston Chronicle reporter Hunter Atkins posted a tweet that said, "The Astros called this (Stephanie Apstein) report misleading. It is not. I was there. Saw it. And I should've said something sooner."

Despite the scandal, the Astros are standing by Taubman and released a statement that said:

"The story posted by Sports Illustrated is misleading and completely irresponsible. An Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing. Our executive was supporting the player during a difficult time. His comments had everything to do about the game situation that just occurred and nothing else – they were also not directed toward any specific reporters. We are extremely disappointed in Sports Illustrated's attempt to fabricate a story where one does not exist."

