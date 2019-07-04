Alex Bregman will compete in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game for 2nd straight year

Alex Bregman during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018, in Washington, DC.

HOUSTON - For the second consecutive season, Alex Bregman will compete in the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night as part of the All-Star Game festivities.

In last year’s contest, Bregman dazzled the crowd with 15 home runs in the opening round but needed one more to tie Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber, who hit 16 to advance.

On Wednesday night, Bregman hit his 23rd home run of the season. He belted a career-best 31 home runs in 2018.

Bregman is one of six Astros selected to play in the All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Tuesday.

He’ll be joined by George Springer and Michael Brantley in the starting lineup and pitchers Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Ryan Pressly.

