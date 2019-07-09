Alex Bregman eliminated from Home Run Derby in first round

Associated Press

CLEVELAND - Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was knocked out of the Home Run Derby in the first round on Monday.

Bregman swatted 16 homers but was eliminated by Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, who tallied 21 homers.

Bregman's longest homer was 417 feet, which wasn't long enough to activate a 30-second bonus round. Pederson hit 17 homers in the first 4 minutes, but did activate the bonus round and hit an additional 4 homers.

It marks the second consecutive year in which Bregman was eliminated from the Home Run Derby in the first round. In Washington, D.C., last year, Bregman hit 15 homers but lost to Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber, who was the contest's, eventual runner-up to Bryce Harper.

Blue Jays rookie Vlad Guerrero Jr. hit 29 homers, eliminating A's third baseman Matt Chapman, who hit 13 with his father pitching to him.

Guerrero's 29 bombs broke the single-round record and he became the youngest contestant in Home Run Derby history at 20 years old.

On the other side of the bracket in the first round, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is 21, stepped up and crushed 24 homers. Acuna, the Home Run Derby's 8th seed, was going head-to-head with Pirates first baseman Josh Bell, the Derby's No. 1 seed.

Bell hit 18 homers and was eliminated.

Hometown slugger Carlos Santana, the Indians first baseman and designated hitter, hit 13 homers and was eliminated by Mets rookie Pete Alonso, who hit 14.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.