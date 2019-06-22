7 Astros make it to final voting phase of All-Star Game selection process

From left to right: Michael Brantley, George Springer, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Robinson Chirinos, Carlos Correa.

HOUSTON - There’s a new format for fan voting for the starters at the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, and the primary phase of voting was completed Friday.

The Astros will be very well-represented in the final round of voting that begins June 26.

The top three vote-getters at each position (and nine outfielders) advanced to the final round of voting, and that includes seven Astros.

Alex Bregman (3B), Jose Altuve (2B), Carlos Correa (SS), Josh Reddick (OF), George Springer (OF), Michael Brantley (OF) and Robinson Chirinos (C) will all be on the ballot at their respective positions for the final round.

Beginning Wednesday at 11 a.m., voters will choose among those finalists to decide which players get to start for the American League and National League in the Midsummer Classic at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9.

Voting will run for 28 hours, ending at 3 p.m. June 27.

The winners will be announced June 28 at 6 p.m.

All-Star pitchers and reserves will be named June 30.

