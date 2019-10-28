5 reasons you should follow George Springer's sister on Twitter

HOUSTON - When you love a team as much as Houstonians love the Astros, you want to know everything about them. You not only follow the players on social media, you also follow their significant others and their families. So consider this a public service announcement. If you're not following George Springer's sister, you are missing out.
Here are 5 reasons you should follow Lena Springer on Twitter.
1. SHE'S HILARIOUS
Whether she's live tweeting a game or just throwing (fun) shade at her family members, Lena's tweet will make you LOL for real.
2. HER SUPPORT FOR HER BROTHER IS SO SWEET
You can see it in her tweets. Lena beams with pride over her brother's success.
3. SHE DOLES OUT TOUGH LOVE WHEN THE ASTROS NEED IT MOST
Her tweet after the game 2 meltdown at Minute Maid Park said it all.
4. SHE LOVES CHICKEN TENDERS AND SHE'S NOT ASHAMED TO TWEET ABOUT IT
Find you someone who looks at chicken tenders the way Lena Springer looks at chicken tenders.
5. SHE FEELS THE SAME WAY WE DO ABOUT YANKEES FANS
Lena is done with the negative energy coming out of New York. And she has no problem letting fans know that.
