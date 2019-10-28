5 reasons you should follow George Springer's sister on Twitter

2019 Getty Images

HOUSTON - When you love a team as much as Houstonians love the Astros, you want to know everything about them. You not only follow the players on social media, you also follow their significant others and their families. So consider this a public service announcement. If you're not following George Springer's sister, you are missing out.

Here are 5 reasons you should follow Lena Springer on Twitter.

1. SHE'S HILARIOUS

Whether she's live tweeting a game or just throwing (fun) shade at her family members, Lena's tweet will make you LOL for real.

Okay, if we are being honest here. I'm the best athlete in the family. Geeg is just okay. https://t.co/MGvLPqAhus — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) October 23, 2019

Somebody find my inhaler. Ya girl cannot breath. — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) October 28, 2019

My mom is in Houston hanging out with Simone Biles during the World Series and I'm sitting on my couch. Ok, kewl lady. — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) October 24, 2019

2. HER SUPPORT FOR HER BROTHER IS SO SWEET

You can see it in her tweets. Lena beams with pride over her brother's success.

Seeing your name next to these names is unreal. pic.twitter.com/0dLwUyoZFp — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) October 28, 2019

SPRINGER FREAING DINGER!!!! — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) October 28, 2019

3. SHE DOLES OUT TOUGH LOVE WHEN THE ASTROS NEED IT MOST

Her tweet after the game 2 meltdown at Minute Maid Park said it all.

Defense wins championships man. All I'm sayin. Gotta be able to defend. — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) October 24, 2019

4. SHE LOVES CHICKEN TENDERS AND SHE'S NOT ASHAMED TO TWEET ABOUT IT

Find you someone who looks at chicken tenders the way Lena Springer looks at chicken tenders.

Honestly, this is how I was looking at my chicken tenders tonight. https://t.co/mhUtx5bmPm — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) October 26, 2019

I ate more chicken tenders tonight. Stole French Fries from my five year old nephew. And the Stros won. Cheers to Game 5, peeps. — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) October 27, 2019

Tonight's mood: Bucket of chicken tenders. — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) October 27, 2019

5. SHE FEELS THE SAME WAY WE DO ABOUT YANKEES FANS

Lena is done with the negative energy coming out of New York. And she has no problem letting fans know that.



You can unfollow me if you don't like what I'm tweeting. We didn't need your negative energy in New York and we sure as heck don't need it now. https://t.co/Hx8jGbnQsE — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) October 28, 2019

