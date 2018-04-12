Men's Clay Court Championships continuing going strong at River Oaks

HOUSTON - For decades, professional tennis has come right here to the River Oaks Country Club. The last 10 of which were the Men’s U.S. Clay Court Championships because the support from players and fans continues to be great.

The community support, our fan support, support from the players, we have a long tradition of season ticket holders dating back to 1931,” said Clay Court tournament director Bronwyn Greer.

“Players even feel the community aspect and the family aspect of it, they love coming to Houston,” said Carrie Colbert, a longtime fan and supporter.

‘This is an amazing place to play,” said 8th seeded Tennys Sandgren, who advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Sandgren made his ATP debut a year ago at this event and was excited to return to Houston.

“(The) club is amazing and everybody really enjoys the tournament and all the fans seem to be having a good time,” he added.

So many of those that support the tournament have been coming to the tournament for years.

“They keep their season tickets year after year, our renewal rate is almost 99 percent,” Greer said.

Greer has been the tournament director for three years, prior to that she was the tournament manager for nine years.

At the end of the day, it’s sports, it’s supposed to be a good time.

“There’s a saying that goes around here, that this is a big party where tennis happens to break out every once in awhile,” Colbert added.

