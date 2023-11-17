KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Memorial High School’s Max Wang

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Max Wang of Memorial High School.

Wang is a standout offensive lineman for the Mustang football program.

Wang led the Mustangs to the playoffs this year and committed and signed to play in the Ivy League at Harvard.

“He’s a good leader, he’s playing center for us now, he’s moved around a couple of places so he’s done a good job, he’s a real good team guy, he’s real important for our success,” said Memorial High School Coach Gary Koch.

Congratulations to Max for becoming Athlete of the Week!