KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Memorial High School’s Max Wang

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Max Wang of Memorial High School.
Wang is a standout offensive lineman for the Mustang football program.
Wang led the Mustangs to the playoffs this year and committed and signed to play in the Ivy League at Harvard.
“He’s a good leader, he’s playing center for us now, he’s moved around a couple of places so he’s done a good job, he’s a real good team guy, he’s real important for our success,” said Memorial High School Coach Gary Koch.
Congratulations to Max for becoming Athlete of the Week!