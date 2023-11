The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Breanna Fledderman of Bay Area Christian Academy.

The senior volleyball middle blocker and team captain finished the season with 500 kills! She also lead the team to this year’s 4-A state tournament, which opened Friday in Waco.

“She comes to the court and takes care of business,” said head coach Christine Garner. “She is the sweetest, kindest, chillest player we have.”

Congratulations to Breanna for becoming Athlete of the Week!