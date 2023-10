The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Summer Creek High School’s Taylor Larkin.

Not only Larkin is a top volleyball player, she’s also a top student. She is also committed to Harvard next year.

“She’s a great example of what we want our program to represent,” said Head Coach Sarah Aguilar. “I’m proud of what she has accomplished.”

Congratulations to Taylor for becoming Athlete of the Week!