This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week are the entire Seven Lakes High School boy’s soccer team.

The boys won the UIL State Championship and most recently won the national championship.

“This is a new standard for us,” said Hunter Merritt, who plays midfield, “We went to State last year, and we lost in the first round. And obviously we won the whole thing this year.”

Congratulations to the team for becoming this week’s Athlete of the Week!