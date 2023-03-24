KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: George Ranch HS’s Gregor Jones and Tobias Herrera

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week are two seniors from George Ranch High School: Gregor Jones and Tobias Herrera.

Both Jones and Herrera are soccer superstars. Jones, a goalie is a two-star at the net, while Herrera is already setting sights at the University of Indianapolis.

“You can’t teach what he has,” said Matt Jackson, George Ranch boy’s soccer head coach. “He’s 6 foot 5, got long arms, one of the most athletic people we have. Arguably the best in the district.

Congratulations to both Gregor and Tobias on becoming this week’s Athletes of the Week!