This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Aldine MacArthur’s Jacob Macias.

Jacob is an all-star junior baseball player playing shortstop and pitcher who recently hit .500 for the Generals.

“He is a great hitter, great competitor, great intensity,” said head coach Ernest Gonzales. “He is a leader on and off the field and he’s only a junior.”

Congratulations to Jacob on becoming this week’s Athlete of the Week!